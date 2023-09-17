BBNaija All Stars: Biggie Issues Strike To Alex, Pere

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates, Alex and Pere, have been issued a strike each for breaking the house rules.

Biggie issued the duo a strike on Sunday.

Naija News recalls that Alex and Pere had gotten into a fight on Saturday night over bed space.

During the fight, Pere had lifted Alex off the mattress while the latter dragged his duvet.

Speaking on Sunday, Biggie found Pere guilty of breaking the house rules by removing the mattress underneath Alex.

He also issued a strike to Alex for pulling the duvet from Pere, which he said was uncalled for.

According to him, she was found guilty of violence in the form of provocation.