What I Will Do For APC If Mohbad Can Get Justice – Iyabo Ojo Sends Message To Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has pleaded with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to ensure that late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, gets justice.

Naija News reports that amidst the controversies surrounding the death, many fans have alleged that the deceased’s former record label boss, Naira Marley, and his associate, Sam Larry, are involved in the singer’s untimely demise.

Despite the videos showing how Mohbad was harassed and bullied, Sam Larry has denied involvement in the death.

In a post via Instagram, Iyabo Ojo said she would support and believe the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) if Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu can ensure justice is served on the case.

The thespian noted that Mohbad is among the young singers struggling to put Nigeria on the world map with their music.

She wrote: “Honestly, I will believe and support APC if Mohbad can get justice… That boy’s soul is crying for justice. Autopsy needed, investigation seriously needed, every day I read something about him shared a tear. No, he cried out, no one listened to him. How? Noooooooo, it’s not my business that should be cancelled at this moment, it’s everybody’s business… his soul needs to rest…..

“@nigeriapoliceforce honestly, if you do this, i will have a little hope in our justice system @officialasiwajubat @jidesanwoolu abeg sir, use your good office, we need to know what really happened to him….

“These young ones hustle on their own to put Nigeria on the world map with their music…… we can’t kill their dreams and shatter their hope…. if the country can’t help them achieve their dreams, at least their leaders should help protect them and give them hope.”