We Are In Den Of Evil Forest, Only The Insane Will Vote For APC In Kogi – Melaye

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming election in Kogi State, Dino Melaye, has declared that no sane resident of the state would vote for All Progressives Congress (APC) in November.

Naija News reports that the former lawmaker made the assertion while receiving the report of the PDP policy document for the state at a brief ceremony at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja on Friday.

Melaye said the Kogi people have suffered so much and are in the den of the evil forest due to Governor Yahaya Bello-led government of gross maladministration and injustice meted out on them.

He also lamented the insecurity ravaging the state, with many people kidnapped at night and in broad daylight.

Speaking on infrastructure, Melaye said the state has been completely bastardized, and the economy is in shambles.

He said, “There’s is no sane person in Kogi State that will vote for the APC in Kogi State. We have suffered so much in Kogi State, we are in the den of the evil forest in Kogi State.

“As I speak Kogi is the only state where a serving permanent secretary is taking Okada to the office, in Kogi a level 16 officer is taking 16 thousand salary. There is a state of decadence, poverty, corruption in Kogi State, these are people with families.

“The present administration undertook a needless civil service exercise, retrenched, sacked and kept some people hanging. Some others died for travelling from far places to the state capital for screening and accidents happened.

“In the history of the state, we have the largest number of missing persons in Nigeria, even the PDP Chairman of Okene local government area for four years we are still looking for him.

“You can only imagine the number of missing persons in Kogi State, not to talk of those murdered in broad daylight. Two months ago 27 people were killed in Ejule in one day.

“These shows that we have a lot of work to do because the state has been completely basterdized, the economy is in shambles, hospitals are mere consulting clinics, no roads, the great water works done by former governor Ibrahim Idris, today it is eleven months, no water in lokoja the state capital. That is the type of state we are going to inherit.”

Speaking about his level of preparedness for the task of governance, Melaye said among all the candidates and parties, only the PDP is working on a policy document.

According to him, the PDP policy document was a product of scientific research on the sections of the state economy requiring urgent attention in order to revive the economy and set the state on the path of growth.

He said, “Among all the candidates and parties participating in the governorship election in Kogi State, only the PDP is working on a policy document.

“We promised when we got the mandate of the people that we are going to do things differently.

“What we are doing here is to announce to Nigerians that the incoming government in Kogi State, by the grace of God will do things differently.

“No any other party is talking about policy document apart from the PDP and by the time i have looked at this document, i have read it, it is not only robust but a solution book.”