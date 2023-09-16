Peter Obi Reacts To Murder Of LP Chieftain In Abia

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has reacted to the beheading of a Labour Party (LP) chieftain in Abia state, Zachary Maduka.

In a statement on Saturday via his X handle on Saturday, the former Governor of Anambra State said he received with shock and pain the ugly killing of the politician.

Obi condoled with the immediate family of the LP stalwart, Governor Alex Otti, the good people of Abia, and the Labour Party family over the sad development.

He said such a despicable act remains condemned in all its ramifications and appealed to Governor Otti to rid Abia of all forms of criminality.

He wrote: “I have been away to Bangladesh for an international engagement only to arrive home this morning, to receive with shock, and pain the very sad and ugly news of the beheading of a Labour Party Chieftain in Abia state, Zachary Maduka.

“I condole his immediate family, Governor Alex Otti, the good people of Abia, and the Labour Party family.

“Such a despicable act remains condemned in all its ramifications. I sincerely appeal to Governor Otti, in line with my avowed commitment to rid Abia of all forms of criminality to ensure that this type of hateful dastardly act does not go unpunished.”

“I am sure the Governor and the government of Abia will be there for the family, and so will all of us the extended family members. May God Almighty grant him eternal rest.