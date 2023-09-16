Oluremi Tinubu Arrives New York Ahead Of UN General Assembly (Video)

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has arrived in New York ahead of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 78).

Naija News reports that the wife of the president was received on arrival on Saturday morning by the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the UN, Prof. Tijjani Bande.

Mrs Tinubu will be speaking at the Nigeria Economic Trade Summit, Africa First Ladies Peace Mission side meeting on Gender Actions for Peace, and DUSUSU Foundation, among other high-level meetings where she will be participating actively.

Earlier, the first lady made a brief stopover in Portugal on her way to New York for the UNGA.

She was received at the Madeira International Airport in Lisbon by the Nigerian Ambassador to Portugal, Alex Kefas.

Watch the video of the arrival of the first lady in New York below.

President Bola Tinubu will also attend the 78th UNGA, where he is expected to hold bilateral talks as well as some business meetings with the US President, Joe Biden, at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The President, who will depart Abuja to attend the UNGA on Sunday, will also hold talks with his Brazilian counterpart, Lula Silva, among other world leaders.

This was disclosed on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President, Ajuri Ngelale while briefing journalists at the Presidential Villa Abuja ahead of the president’s departure to New York.

Ngelale explained that President Tinubu will meet with major Chief Executives and leaders of multinational firms cutting across multiple sectors of the economy, including the President of Microsoft company worldwide, Brad Smith, to deepen digital transformation in the country.