Nollywood Stars Storm Burial Of Popular Actor’s Wife (Video)

Some Nollywood stars, on Saturday, stormed the burial of actor, Lekan Olatunji’s wife, Omawumi, who died a couple of days ago.

Naija News reports that the actor took to Instagram on Thursday penned an emotional tribute to his late wife, noting how she taught him to be closer to God and how he would forever love her.

The actor didn’t reveal the cause of her death.

Sharing a video of her, he wrote: “U accepted me d way I was 16th yrs ago….u thoughts me how to be closer to God and be focused…U promised to take good care of my kids wch u are doing ..av put trust in God and u dat u are going to trained my kids for me bcos of my health… Omowunmi Ifedolapo Omolabake Olatunji be checking on us ooo bcos am very weak.”

However, the video that surfaced on social media showed colleagues of the actor, such as Odunlade Adekola, Arijan, Owolabi Ajasa, Olaiya Igwe, Mr Latin, and Wale Sanusi, at the ceremony to pay their last respects to his wife.

Family and friends were also present as the actor’s wife was laid to rest

