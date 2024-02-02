How Cancer Of The Breast Killed My Wife – Nollywood Actor, Lekan Olatunji

Nollywood actor, Lekan Olatunji, has recounted how his Wunmi, died of breast cancer, despite selling his two cars to save her.

Naija News recalls that Lekan, whose marriage to Wunmi, produced three children, announced the latter’s demise in a post via his Instagram on September 2023.

In an interview with his colleague, Biola Adebayo, on her YouTube show, ‘Talk with B’, the movie star revealed they were unaware of his wife’s medical condition until they went for a check-up and discovered she had cancer of the breast.

Lekan said the cancer was already in a terrible state and had affected his wife’s spinal cord, which made her unable to work.

He said, “When we came to Lagos for the check-up, we didn’t even see any Nigerians, they were like apprentices there. Indians were the ones operating the machines. From there we were given the result and when we saw the result, it was cancer. But instead of reacting in her body, it hit her spinal cord. That was why she couldn’t walk again. Cancer of the breast, she just had something little there, but it wasn’t paining her.

“When I questioned her about it, she said she told her Matron and she said it was due to family planning and it wasn’t paining her truthfully. It wasn’t reacting in her body at all.

“Even the doctors that examined her said her body ought to have started decaying, at the level that it was. They said we were going to do 2 urgent surgeries worth N12.5million.

“In her presence, she looked at me and started crying. I said don’t worry, I went outside and started crying. 12.5m, where will I see it? So the whole family had to be involved because we couldn’t hide it anymore. We were about to fly her out, but unfortunately, we didn’t get a Visa on time. Because the family head said we should bring her over to America, and the expenses will be deducted from his salary. If we don’t do the first operation to correct the spinal cord, she won’t be able to walk again.

“I sold two of my cars for 4 million. I know they cheated me, but i didn’t mind, she asked what I would be driving and I said, Is not not bike that I had when we met.

“The first surgery we did was 5.8million, everything we spent was about N7.8million in Lagos and she was there for like two weeks.”