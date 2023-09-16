Insecurity: Military Rejigs Operations Across Formations, Theatres

The military high command has rejigged its various operations across all the formations and theatres set up to restore peace and order, as well as get rid of criminals in the country.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, made the announcement on Friday at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja at a conference convened for Joint Task Force commanders.

Musa explained that the development became imperative due to the evolvement of the security landscape.

Speaking before the conference went into a closed-door, Musa said the theme underscores the vital importance of collaboration and synergy among the various branches of the armed forces.

In attendance were the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja; the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Maj-Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye, while the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar was absent.

Also at the meeting were the Commanders of Operations Hadin Kai, Hadarin Daji, Whirl Punch, Whirl Stroke and Delta Safe, among others.

Addressing the senior military officers, the CDS specifically said the conference provided a unique opportunity for them to share experiences, exchange ideas and learn from one another.

Musa said by engaging in open and honest dialogue, they could identify best practices, address operational challenges and forge a common vision that will guide the joint efforts going forward.

He added that in their pursuit of national security, it is essential that they remain mindful of the dynamic security environment we operate in.

He said: “To effectively address these threats, we must emphasise the importance of intelligence sharing and collaboration, both within and across our joint task forces. The exchange of timely and accurate information is the lifeblood of successful operations.”

He further charged the commanders that it is incumbent upon them to ensure that their personnel are equipped with the necessary skills, knowledge and resources to carry out their duties effectively.