Olayemi Cardoso: Eight Things You Should Know About New CBN Governor

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, approved the nomination of Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso to serve as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Naija News earlier reported that the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement.

According to the statement, Cardoso will serve for five (5) years at the first instance, pending his confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

Below are eight things you should know about the Cardoso.

1. Olayemi Micheal Cardoso is a Nigerian banker, chartered stockbroker and public policy maker.

2. He served as the former chairman of Citibank Nigeria.

3. Cardoso is a former Commissioner for the Lagos State Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget.

4. Cardoso studied managerial and administrative studies at Aston University, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree.

5. He has a Master’s degree from the Harvard Kennedy School in public administration.

6. He was a member of the Cities Alliance’s Africa Think Tank Group, a group created to solve urban development challenges.

7. He has served as a board member of MRS Oil.

8. Cardoso is a member of the advisory board of Lagos Business School and chairman of the boarcan Venture Philanthropy Alliance.