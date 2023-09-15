Lawyer Allegedly Ousted From NBA Platform For Calling MC Oluomo ‘Executive Thug Of Lagos’

A Nigerian lawyer has taken to social media to lament, claiming he was removed from the Ikeja Bar Association WhatsApp group over a derogatory statement about the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo.

Naija News reports that in a post shared via X, the lawyer with username @monsieur_avril referred to a news story describing the leader of the Lagos State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) as an ‘executive thug’.

Expressing anger over the removal, the lawyer said anyone who speaks against the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) or argues against the emergency patriot of the Judiciary risks being removed.

He wrote: “Ronu Pipo has taken NBA Ikeja WhatsApp platform. If you speak against the PEPT judgement or argue against the emergency patriot of the Judiciary on the group. They tag it as aspersion against the Judiciary, and you risk being removed.”

In other news, A pastor of Deeper Life Bible Church, 84, Nnobi Road, Nnewi, Anambra State, Ogueze Venitius Chinyerugo, has resigned as the district pastor of the church on account of the apparent support of the general superintendent and head of the church, William Kumuyi, for the government of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News recalls that Kumuyi had urged Nigerians to forget about the past and accept Tinubu’s administration.

However, the statement was greeted with various backlash from opposing parties.

Speaking via a letter dated August 23, 2023, Chinyerugo said he resigned from his pastoral assignment following the viral video of Kumuyi delving into politics by supporting Tinubu’s administration.

In the letter addressed to the regional overseer Deeper Life Bible Church, Chinyerugo stated that Kumuyi had made a grave mistake by making such a comment.