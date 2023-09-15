Governor To Spend N5 Billion To Renovate Office In Cross Rivers

Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has confirmed his administration will spend N5 billion to renovate the Governor’s Office in Calabar to befit its status.

Naija News reports that Otu disclosed this during an interaction with journalists, stressing that the governor’s office should be the state’s signpost.

The governor said he would also refurbish all the state liaison offices in Abuja, Lagos and other places to carry the same signpost.

Otu further stated that the governor’s office he met was not befitting, and renovating it to a befitting standard can add value and appeal to investors willing to do business with the state.

He added that the renovations will be done with transparency, estimated between N3 to N5 billion.

He said, “I will not stop to spend money to make the governor’s office very befitting. It ought to be the signpost of the state. I will do the same in all our liaison offices.

“It’s when you make your abode or office befitting that will add value and appeal to investors. Filthy environments and poor architectural outlooks can discourage.

“The renovations will be done with transparency. It is estimated that the costs of the renovations will be between N3 to N5 billion. But for now the contractors are working pro bono.”