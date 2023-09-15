Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, on Friday said democracy that nurtures unemployment is a failure.

Obasanjo stated this during the commissioning of internal roads in Iseyin, Oyo State on Friday, September 15, 2023.

The ex-president was hosted by the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, at the opening of internal roads in Iseyin.

Naija News gathered that Obasanjo during the event also said a democratic system that fosters a lack of security and peace must be abandoned.

According to the ex-president, democracy is nothing without work.

He added that the dividends of Democracy must involve peace, security, stability and prosperity, adding that when people see these things in place they would accept the system of government.

Obasanjo said, “Democracy that nurtures a lack of peace and security must be thrown overboard. Democracy dividends must involve peace, security, stability, prosperity, wealth creation, employment and the wholesomeness of the society.

“Democracy that nurtures poverty is abortion. Democracy that nurtures unemployment is a failure.

“That’s when democracy would continue to survive and people will feel that yes, democracy is a worthwhile system of government that must be embraced.”

Obasanjo also stated that he was particularly delighted that the governor chose him to be part of the success that he is achieving in Oyo State.