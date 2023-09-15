BUA Cement Set To Reduce Price After Owner Meets President Tinubu

Manufacturers of BUA Cement are set to reduce the price of their product and crash cement prices in Nigeria following a meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Friday.

Naija News understands the chairman of the company, Abdul Samad Rabiu, made this known after a meeting with President Tinubu at the State House, in Abuja today.

Speaking on the visit, Abdul Samad Rabiu said that to support the efforts of the government to bring down the prices of key commodities, the company is adding two new plants at the end of the year to be commissioned by President Bola Tinubu.

The two new plants would bring BUA Cement’s total capacity to 17 million metric tons.

It would also enable the company to bring down the price of cement to about 3500 naira per bag.

Dangote Denies Recruitment Drive At Refinery

The Dangote Refinery has debunked a purported recruitment drive at the refinery, saying it is a scam.

Naija News reports that social media has been awash with news that Dangote was recruiting young Nigerian engineers into the refinery.

In the letter, written with the company’s official letterhead and addressed to the general public, the Dangote Group allegedly asked Nigerians to forward the names of young engineers to work at the refinery.

The letter also attached a link via which candidates could send in their application letters.

However, in an interview with Legit, the spokesman for the Dangote Group, Tony Chiejine, revealed that no such employment drive was going on at the refinery.