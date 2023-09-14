What Buhari Has Been Doing In Daura After Leaving Aso Rock – Media Aide

Media aide to former President, Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, has revealed that his principal has been busy with farming activities after leaving office.

Shehu disclosed this in a statement on the former nation’s leader 100 days out of office.

The media aide explained that Buhari relocated to his village in Daura, Katsina, so he could rest adequately and care for his farm.

He disclosed that Buhari goes to the farm four times a week and is always excited about how well his animals and crops are doing.

He said, “This week, President Muhammadu Buhari clocked 100 days away from office after completing two terms of four years each as President of Nigeria.

“He chose to stay in Daura to be far away from Abuja in order not to distract the new APC administration and in the hope also that the distance would make it possible for him to have a good rest and to care for his farm, which had not received as much attention as it needed while he was away.

“He goes to the farm four days of the week and is upbeat about how well the crops and his animals are now doing. He gets a good measure of rest but the visits have not abated.”