Police Release Update On Abia Labour Party Campaign Director’s Murder

The Abia State command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the gruesome murder of a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Zachary Nmaduka, by unknown assailants.

Naija News reported earlier that some yet-to-be-identified persons killed Nmaduka at Amelechi Akpukpa community in Uturu, Isuikwuato Local Government Area of the state.

He was reportedly beheaded, and the assailants are said to have taken away the severed head.

The victim was, during the 2023 elections, the Campaign Director of the Labour Party in Uturu, Isuikwuato Local Government Area of the state.

He was also the Campaign Director of the member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Amobi Ogah.

Confirming the murder incident in a statement released on Thursday afternoon, the police command Public Relations Officer, ASP Maureen Chioma Chinaka, said: “On September 13, 2023, at approximately 8:30 PM, the DPO Uturu Police division received discreet information concerning the unfortunate murder of Hon Zachary Nmaduka, also known as Power Zack, M, a 70-year-old native of Ezieke Akpukpa Uturu.

“Mr Nmaduka was violently attacked, shot, and beheaded by unidentified assailants while he was at a drinking joint in Amelechi Akpukpa community.

“Upon receiving this distressing information, a joint team comprising police and army personnel was swiftly dispatched to the scene.

“Tragically, they recovered Mr. Nmaduka’s lifeless body.

“Photographic evidence was captured at the scene, and the deceased’s remains were promptly evacuated and deposited at Marist Mortuary Uturu.”

The statement noted that investigations are currently ongoing on the matter.

Naija News learnt that Nmaduka had been vocal against insecurity in parts of Uturu land.