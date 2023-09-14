‘Mohbad Opened Up About Harassment, Depression’ – Iyabo Ojo’s Lover Speaks

Popular show promoter, Paul Okoye, better known as Pauloo, has reacted to the demise of fast-rising singer, Mohbad.

Naija News reports that the entertainment industry was thrown into mourning on Tuesday night following Mohbad’s death.

Amidst the controversies surrounding the demise, the ‘Ko Kpo Ke’ crooner was laid to rest at his country home in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

However, there have been talks online that Mohbad had suffered harassment over the exit from his former Record Label, ‘Marlians’ and was faulted for keeping silent on the issue.

However, Pauloo, the lover of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, countered the speculations that the deceased was silent on the harassment he faced before the death.

According to the show promoter, Mohbad opened up to him about his fears, harassment and depression but remained resilient and full of life.

Pauloo added that he is saddened by the demise and urged people to stop bullying and harassing.

He wrote on Instagram: “I am beyond words just now, was with you in London. You opened up your fears, the harassment, the depression. But you remained resilient. Full of life, a shining star and like that you gone. I’m deeply saddened. Rest in eternal peace, Mohbad, my friend. Stop bullying, stop harassment.”