Leaked Audio Conversation Of Mohbad Accusing Girlfriend Of Attempting To Kill Him Surfaces

Late Nigerian fast-rising singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, had allegedly accused his girlfriend of attempting to kill him in an audio conversation that surfaced on social media.

Naija News reports that Mohbad died on Tuesday at the age of 27, with controversies surrounding his demise and was buried in Ikorodu on Wednesday.

According to PM news, Mohbad, in the leaked conversation with his girlfriend before his death, was heard allegedly accusing his girlfriend of attempting to kill him.

The KPK crooner said his life had been messed up following the drug saga with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

He added that his girlfriend would not have rest if he died and would regret it.

He said, “Where is my other Whatsapp where we share the same iCloud, you want to kill me, if you kill me today, you won’t have rest. You don’t know anything, ever since I have gone to NDLEA, my life has been fuck up.

“If I die today, you will regret it, I swear to my living God, I know you will not say anything abi, you know how to call my mum and to make her take your side abi, don’t worry, you think I will forget everything, where is my phone, you can’t talk, where is my other phone, where is my old phone, we shared the same cloud.”