I Will Work Closely With Wike – LP Senator, Kinigbe Extends Hands Of Partnership

Senator Ireti Kingibe (LP-FCT) has promised to work closely with FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike to ensure that the city attained greatness.

She called on her opponents in the 2023 general elections to join hands with her toward making the territory a greater place.

Kingibe said this at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

“I feel a great sense of relief on Tuesday night when the election tribunal affirmed me as the duly elected senator for the FCT,” she said.

She thanked ‘Obidients’, and her legal team for a job well done, saying it was time to start facing the work that the people of FCT elected her to do.

“I will like to reach out to Sen. Aduda. There is no victor and there is no vanquish. He has ran a good race and now is over. I want him to come and work with me to work for the FCT.

“Let us, together do for the FCT the things he would have done had he won. The goal is to make FCT great. I have worked with him in the past and I am sure that is what he would wish.

“I also want to reach out to Honorable Zakari and everyone that contested with me and others that have always strive for the best of the FCT to join hands with me to make FCT a great place.

“The city has regressed in the last 20 years. It is not the fault of anyone. But this is the seat of government and face of Nigeria; we should make it a place that we would be proud of,” Kingibe said.