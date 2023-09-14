Do Not Try To Drag RCCG, Adeboye Into Your Rift With Remi Tinubu – Governor Warned

The New Generation Leaders (NGL) in Bayelsa State has warned Governor Douye Diri and his Chief of Staff, Peter Akpe, against involving the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and its General Overseer, Pa Eunuch Adeboye, in the state’s politics.

The coordinator of NGL in Yenagoa Local Government Area, Precious Odede, alleged that Diri and his team were planning to visit the General Overseer and solicit his support for the polls scheduled for November 11.

Speaking via a statement on Wednesday, Odede said that Akpe was slated to lead the governor to Pa Adeboye and beg him to prevail on the First Lady, Remi Tinubu to support his reelection.

However, Odede insisted that the plot would collapse like a pack of cards and recalled how Diri treated Tinubu with disdain in 2022 when the First Lady, who was then campaigning for the election of her husband, visited Bayelsa to commiserate with victims of the flood disaster in the state.

He claimed that Diri locked the first lady out of the Government House in Yenagoa and refused to accord her the courtesy of receiving her.

He said, “I have on good authority plans by the Diri government to solicit Pa Adeboye’s support.

“We understand Peter Akpe, Chief of Staff to the governor is trying to broker a meeting between Governor Diri and Pa Adeboye in Lagos. It is expected that Pa Adeboye will in turn prevail on the first lady, H.E Senator Remi Tinubu who is also an RCCG pastor to support Diri on sentimental grounds.

“Unfortunately, our very dear First Lady will not give in to that desperate plot. She remembers too well how Governor Diri locked her out of Creek Haven Gates last year.

‘It is also important to note that Pa Adeboye is a father to all and RCCG is a church that isn’t leaning to any political party.

“We urge the Bayelsa State government to save tax payers monies, shelve the Lagos trip and focus on the task of governance.”