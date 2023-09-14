Court Upholds Victory Of Ex-Deputy Speaker, Wase

The National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Jos, Plateau State, has affirmed the victory of the former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, in the February 25 poll.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Wase, who represents Wase federal constituency in the House of Representatives, as winner of the National Assembly election in Febuary.

However, Barrister Ibrahim Bawa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had filed a suit challenging the election of Wase.

He alleged that Wase’s election was marred by irregularities and not in compliance with the Electoral Act and guidelines, and prayed the court to declare him the winner of the election.

But in his ruling, Justice Omaka Elekwo ruled that the petitioner was not able to provide evidential facts to prove his case or support his claims before the tribunal, therefore, the tribunal upheld the victory of the former deputy speaker.

Naija News also gathered that the Court of Appeal, sitting in Abuja, has upheld the election of former Lagos State deputy governor, Dr. Adebule Idiat Oluranti, as senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

A three-man panel of the court, in a unanimous decision, dismissed a petition by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Adewale Adesegun Sunday (aka Aeroland), challenging Adebule’s victory.

Justice Oluwayemisi E. Williama-Dawodu, while delivering the judgement, dismissed the appeal as being frivolous and unmeritorious.

The appellate court upheld the August 8 2023, judgment of the National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lagos that dismissed Adewale’s petition seeking to nullify Adebule’s victory in the February 25 senatorial election.