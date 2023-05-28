“I’m Still In Speakership Race” – Wase Debunks Suspension Rumour

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Idris Wase, has debunked reports that he and another legislator were marked for suspension.

According to him, the rumours of his planned suspension were mere fabrications and nothing else.

It was learnt that Wase’s reaction was against the backdrop that the emergency plenary summoned yesterday was to suspend him and Hon Muktar Aliyu Betara.

Recall that the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Dr Yahaya Danzaria Esq, had released a notice of emergency meeting, saying, “This is to inform all Hon Members, the General Public and Staff that an emergency session requiring pressing legislative actions is slated for tomorrow Sunday, 28th May 2023 at 1:00pm.

“All Members are advised to use the Villa Gate for ease of access. The Leadership deeply regrets any inconvenience.”

But according to Leadership, a source within the Green Chamber disclosed that Wase would be suspended for indiscipline, while Betara will be slammed for not meeting the required number of days to appear at plenary.

However, in his reaction, Wase told Leadership that the emergency session was to amend the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) act to create more space for borrowing.

Wase said, “What offence has the deputy Speaker committed that they would want to convene a session to suspend him?”

When asked to confirm that he is still in the speakership race, Wase said, “Of course, I’m still in the race,” noting that the next Speaker will be elected by members of the 10th Assembly and not the 9th Assembly.

Meanwhile, a source in the House said the meeting would be used to suspend the lawmakers as fallout of the leadership tussle.

The source asserted that “This is just a contest that all interests need to be respected and at the end, whoever emerges will be for us all. But why this kind of tactic? It is wrong to contemplate the suspension of Wase, Betara and others they feel are very influential and forceful on the floor of the House.

“What the Speaker is doing is highly reprehensible because you cannot in this dirty manner expect people to just follow you. Does it mean those of us from the north supporting him against our brothers for his choice are fools? What has Dpgara done to warrant this kind of treatment after all the disrespect from Gbajabiamila in the last four years? What?

“We got the information first as rumour but when the notice came, it became a reality. The man is just hiding under the Senate emergency session to do what he wants to do against those people because while the Senate has a role to play in the ways and means matter, what is our own if not that he wants to punish some perceived enemies?

“If the speaker and his deputy could not hide their feelings for each other and it came to the open, what is insubordination in that? What the speaker is doing is simply stopping Wase from acting as speaker once he is appointed as the Chief of Staff. Democracy is in danger, I must confess”.