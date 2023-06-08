I Will Emerge Speaker As Prophesied By Solomon Lar – Wase

The outgoing Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, has recalled that the former Governor of Plateau State, Solomon Lar, prophesied in 2007 that he will be a Speaker of the Green Chamber.

Wase said Lar, who is the chieftain of the Pe0ples Democratic Party (PDP), prophesied a number of times he would be in the lower legislative chamber, and rise to become the number four man in the country.

Speaking on Wednesday at the valedictory session of the 9th House of Representatives in Abuja, Wase expressed confidence that the prophecy will come to pass.

He said: “I want to appreciate my political leaders among whom (was) Solomon Lar. When I was contesting in 2007, I went to him and he prophesied the number of (times) I’ll come to this assembly,” he said.

“I will tell this crowd and the world that he (Lar) said I’ll come to this assembly…and prophesied even the leadership I’ll attain (including) the deputy speaker. And he prophesied that the next time when I return I’ll be the speaker. Insha Allah, I’ll be the speaker of this chamber.”

Naija News reports that Wase, who represents Wase Federal Constituency of Plateau state, is challenging the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tajudeen Abbas, for the speakership position.

However, other aspirants in the race, including Wase kicked against the party’s nominations, insisting that they won’t step down for Abbas.