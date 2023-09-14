Tinubu Meets Service Chiefs, APC’s Ganduje At Aso Villa

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday met with a delegation led by the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, at the council chamber of the State House, Abuja.

Naija News gathered that the delegation is expected to present a document containing key recommendations on quelling farmer-herder clashes nationwide.

A source told The PUNCH that the meeting which began at about 3:00 local time requires the presence of the service chiefs as it borders on national security.

Recall that the Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, had on August 29, put the total number of lives lost at over 60,000 when he opened a stakeholders’ interactive session held by the House Ad-hoc Committee.

The session was themed ‘Recurring Annual Clashes Between Farmers and Herders In Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area Of Gombe State, And Neighbouring Local Government Areas, including Other Regions Of The Country With Similar Incidents’

Abbas lamented that, farmer-herder clashes which were hitherto seen as a regional or a confined conflict have ballooned into many West African countries.