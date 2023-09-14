Blackout As National Electricity Grid Collapses

Nigerians are set to stay in darkness following reports of the collapse of the national grid system operated by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) from Osogbo in Osun State.

It was gathered that the grid dropped to a meagre 273 megawatts of electricity coming from two out of the over 27 electricity generation.

Several Distribution Companies confirmed to The Guardian that the grid went down at 00:41 AM, disclosing that most of their feeders are out.

As of 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, five generating plants were on the grid. Afam VI had 0.70MW, Dadinkowa was generating 0.00MW, Ibom Power had 32.90MW, Jebba had 240MW, and Olorunsogo was on the grid with zero generation.

At about 1 AM midnight, the total power on the grid was 35MW, indicating that the country experienced a total collapse.

The grid went to 193MW at about 3 AM before climbing to 273MW when this report was filed.

The TCN has not responded to inquiries by our correspondent about the development.