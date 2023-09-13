Speaker Abbas Speaks On Rift With Gov Uzodimma

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen on Wednesday denied the report that there is a rift between him and the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

Abbas in a statement released through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, debunked the report titled, ‘Uzodimma Reports Abbas To Tinubu For Giving Ugochinyere Juicy Committee.’

The report insinuated that both Speaker Abbas and Governor Uzodinma were at loggerheads.

Abbas, however, spoke on the relationship with Uzodinma, adding there is no rift over the issue of Ugochinyere’s Committee chairmanship appointment.

The Speaker described the report as “fictitious” and “malicious”, and urged the public to disregard the story.

The statement reads, “It has come to the attention of the Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, that a newspaper report with the above headline has been in circulation.

“Ordinarily, the Speaker would not respond to such a fictitious and malicious story, but for the unsuspecting public, who may be hoodwinked by the content of the report that was only attributed to imaginary ‘sources.’

“The Speaker wishes to inform the public that at no time did the Imo State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma, contact him to rescind the appointment of Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere as the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream).

“For the record, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen enjoys a cordial relationship with Governor Hope Uzodinma and nothing has happened to warrant any sour relationship between them.”