Niger Junta Halts Military Deal With Benin Republic

The junta in the Republic of Niger has renounced its military deal with the neighbouring Benin Republic.

The military junta in Niger announced this in a statement read on national television on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, saying that Benin had “authorised the deployment of soldiers, mercenaries, and war materials” in the context of the possible ECOWAS intervention.

As a result the new Nigerien authorities “decide to renounce the military cooperation agreement (with Benin),” the statement noted.

However, the Benin military has not responded to the development as of the time of filing in this report, Naija News understands.

Recall that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had threatened a possible military action against the junta that seized power in Niger and suspended the constitution.

Military leaders in the country had seized power from the democratically elected President, Mohamed Bazoum.

Bazoum has been under house arrest following the power takeover in the country, while world leaders keep calling for his release.

ECOWAS which has employed various diplomatic moves to resolve the crisis in Niger, last month ordered its standby force to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.

The order followed the resolution of ECOWAS on the Niger coup after its extraordinary meeting in Abuja.

However, the military team of ECOWAS is yet to invade Niger. ECOWAS has since kept mum on details about possible deployments and Niger last week said talks with the bloc continued.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, who holds ECOWAS’ revolving chairmanship, has suggested that a nine-month transition back to civilian rule could satisfy regional powers.

Niger’s junta has previously proposed a three-year timeline.