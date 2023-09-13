New Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Laoye, To Make First Public Appearance After Seven Days Traditional Rites

The newly installed Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Laoye, is scheduled to make his first public appearance on Thursday morning following the conclusion of seven days of traditional rites.

Last Friday, Naija News reported that Kingmakers of the ancient town of Ogbomoso installed Pastor Prince Ghandi Afolabi Laoye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) as the new Soun of Ogbomoso.

The Areago High Chief, Sobalaje Otolorin, led the installation that took place in Abata.

Pastor Ghandi then proceeded into seclusion to commence traditional rites attached to the throne.

However, at the end of the seven days of traditional rites, the new monarch is expected to make his first public appearance on Thursday at 8 a.m., this platform understands.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, traditional drummers, sons, and daughters of land will receive the new monarch at the gateway to the town, possibly at Baptist Seminary, where he is expected to be led into the palace.

There, he will make his maiden address, after the Christan Interdenominational Service holds to usher him into the palace.

It was learned that on Friday, a Special Jumat service will be held at Ogbomoso Central Mosque, while traditional worshippers will take their turn at a designated place.

Meanwhile, Naija News gathered that the Palace of the Soun of Ogbomosoland is wearing a new look in readiness for tomorrow’s event. As commercial and other activities might be put on hold in honour of the new monarch.

However, the coronation date is yet to be communicated.