Fernando Santos Has Been Sacked By Two Countries In One Year

Portuguese veteran manager, Fernando Santos has now been sacked by two countries in the last 12 months.

After Portugal’s national team sacked him last summer, his new national team, Poland, confirmed his sacking earlier today, September 13.

The football authorities in Poland decided to sack Fernando Santos after losing three straight competitive games.

His last game in charge of the team was a stunning 2-0 defeat to a lowly-rated Albania on Sunday which dropped Poland to the fourth position in Group E of the Euro 2024 qualification campaign.

Despite being the top seed going into the qualification campaign, Poland are now behind Albania, Moldova, and the Czech Republic in their quest to qualify for the European Championship.

However, they still have a chance to qualify for the event that their German neighbors are hosting by finishing in the top two of their group, but other outcomes must favour them.

They also have another chance of qualifying for the tournament through the play-offs due to their Nations League standing.

Within the over 8 months in charge of Poland, Fernando Santos has only been in charge of the team for just 6 games. His biggest moment in charge of the team was a 1-0 friendly victory against Germany in June.

Before leaving Portugal after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the 68-year-old Portuguese tactician helped his country to win Euro 2016 and the first Nations League in the 2018–2019 season.