Buhari: ‘You Bought Underwear From Gov’t Purse’ – Garba Shehu Attacks Ex-Military Gov, Umar

The ex-Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu on Wednesday accused ex-military governor of old Kaduna State, Abubakar Dangiwa Umar of being a beneficiary of government funds.

Shehu in a statement released on Wednesday said Umar while in power bought his underwear from government coffers.

Umar in an interview with Sunday Sun had accused Buhari of being aware of fraud perpetrated during his administration.

The former presidential aide in his reaction said Buhari made many decisions during his eight years in office, some of which might have been wrong, but his intentions were always good.

Shehu said the Buhari administration took a number of significant steps to tackle corruption, including the implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPS).

He said despite the achievements, Buhari’s government was criticized by many.

The statement read, “There has not been a single area that had not been touched by the Buhari government. We have seen massive positive changes in the last eight years but as they say, the one who is pretending to be asleep is harder to wake up than the one who is actually sleeping.

“Bullies who attacked governments and ‘something dropped’ will continue to antagonize Buhari borne of anger from lost opportunities. A certain Buhari “critic” who served as a military governor in one of the Northern states, even his underwear was bought from government coffers.

“When they came in they freed thieves, robbers and receivers of stolen goods and even gave them a working capital!

“Within a few weeks, crime returned to Kaduna, and yes, the other places and he has the effrontery to speak as he did. This society has no use for such squalid nonsense!

“How many of these people do you think were happy when President Buhari said “no more free money?

“Buhari said money in National Security Agencies is for security. Lazy men and women who can’t work cannot just walk in and walk out of that place with bags stuffed with money in a free-for-all.

“These ones have nothing to teach anyone. President Tinubu, a wise politician will equally see through their masquerade.

“Muhammadu has done his part and left. History will judge him, and fairly I think.”