Why Peter Obi Thought PEPC Would Declare Him Winner –Yunusa Tanko

The national spokesman of the the Peter Obi/Labour Party (LP), 2023 Presidential Campaign Committee, Dr Tanko Yunusa has opened up on the reason his principal thought he would win his case at his Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

Naija News recalls that before the Tribunal verdict, Obi, on various occasions had expressed his confidence that he would be declared the winner of the presidential election.

However, the reverse was the case when the PEPT judges upheld the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking with The Sun on the PEPT verdict, Tanko explained that Obi was confident he would be declared winner because of his faith in the PEPC and the judiciary.

He stated that many Nigerians had hoped that the judiciary would be bold enough to upturn the election result because of the glaring evidence.

According to him, “Many Nigerians expected that the judiciary would be courageous enough to upturn the election considering the humongous evidence that were presented before the court. Our principal, Peter Obi had so much faith in the PEPC and the judiciary, and so also did we in the labour Party but when we see them skin off basic fundamental truths, it is important for the people to air their views on the matter.

“There are different views and opinions on the judgement of the PEPC but the most important thing is that the verdict of the Justices is a classical rape on Nigeria’s democracy and that did not go down well on many Nigerians.”