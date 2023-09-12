Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 12th September, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 12th September 2023.

The PUNCH: The Central Bank of Nigeria may be asked to withdraw its audited annual financial reports which were released last month, according to findings by The PUNCH. This came after a team investigating the apex bank discovered discrepancies and irregularities in the financial accounts.

The Guardian: Almost a year after it imposed visa ban on Nigeria and 19 other African countries, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), yesterday, lifted travel restrictions on Nigerian travellers, at the behest of President Bola Tinubu. Tinubu’s diplomatic parley with the UAE leader, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi on Monday, also came with the immediate return of suspended flight operations on the Nigerian route.

The Nation: All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) are counting their gains and loses at the governorship and legislative tribunals in states. The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Jos yesterday declared Simon Lalong as the duly elected Senator to represent Plateau South Senatorial District.

Daily Trust: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) did not make any comment on lifting the visa ban imposed on Nigerian travellers in its statement on the meeting its president, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had with his Nigerian counterpart, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday.

