Men Leave After Sleeping With Me – Mandy Kiss Laments

Nigerian skit maker and brand influencer, Mandy Ayomiposi Oluwada, popularly known as Mandy Kiss, has lamented over her struggles in finding true love.

She disclosed that her suitors often break up with her after sleeping with her.

The skit maker opened up on her travails while featuring as a guest on the latest episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast co-hosted by actor, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka Nedu.

Mandy Kiss explained that she just wants someone who will love her.

But unfortunately, she still gets dumped despite her money and body.

According to her, “It has not been easy for me [as regards finding true love]. I have suffered a lot. I just want happiness. I just want someone who will love me. But with my money and body, I’m still getting dumped.

“They [suitors] will come and I will think I have found true love. They will call me always, we will talk at night. But once they sleep with me, they leave.”

I Am Being Threatened With My Sex Tape

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian skitmaker cum content creator, Oderhwo Joseph Efe, better known as Carter Efe, has cried out over a threat to release his s3x tape.

Naija News reports that this comes a few days after Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal made headlines after her s3x tape surfaced on social media.

In a post via his X handle, Cater Efe said a blackmailer threatened to leak his bedroom video.

The ‘Machala’ crooner said he decided to notify the public before the blackmailer releases the private video.

He wrote, “I am here to publicly announce that I am being blackmailed. And that my sex tape will be released soon.

“I am just here to let everyone know before it’s out.”