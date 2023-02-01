Peter Obi: Do You Know What We Have Seen? – Okon Of Lagos Reacts To Obidients Bullying Supporters Of Other Parties

Nollywood actor, Okon of Lagos has shared his thoughts on Nigerians supporting the presidency of Labour Party (LP) flag bearer Peter Obi.

Speaking during an interview On OAP Nedu’s Honest Bunch podcast, the thespian stated that there are lots of things bothering him concerning the forthcoming elections.

During their chat, Nedu had accused the LP supporters of being bullies known for always dragging other Nigerians not supporting their presidential candidate.

Reacting to Nedu’s accusation, Okon, who is also a supporter of the LP flag bearer argued that his fellow Obidients are not bullying but simply expressing their strong reservations against those who do want to move the country forward.

The veteran insisted that if the bullying was not physical but then on the internet then it was not really a big deal.

His words; “If you come out and we are only cyberbullying you and there’s no civil war, we have tried. This is 200 and something million people, we have not broken. Do you know what we have seen? We are very angry.”

