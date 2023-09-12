Many Accusing You Of Being On Wrong Side Are Those With Soiled Hands – Seyi Law Calls Out Colleagues

Nigerian Comedian, Seyi Law, has called out his colleagues in the entertainment industry over the negligence of bullies and attacks on him during the 2023 election.

Naija News reports that Seyi was among Nigerian celebrities who were consistently attacked for declaring support for President Bola Tinubu.

In a post on X, the comedian said 2023 opened his eyes to many things and how ‘horribly’ people think.

Seyi Law said he would go to any length to defend his colleagues in times of trouble but was surprised that many kept quiet when he was dragged over his political alignment with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He wrote: “This 2023 opened my eyes to a lot of things and how horrible people think. I would go to the end of the earth to defend my colleagues in times of trouble, but during the elections, they kept quiet in the face of the name-calling.

“One told me, “You took the support too personal, and na we know sey dem no pay you.” We know sey you be good person, but abeg no be politicians make us. Anyone wey enter we go still work with am. Wow.

“I simply asked all that you complained about if I did it for your candidate. Would you still have issues? And the answer was, people would have felt you were on their side. I just told him that what I did wasn’t the problem, but who I did it for.

“When your choice doesn’t align with people who think they’re the majority. Their points of attack are character assassination, career destruction, family attack, and your eventual death. Many of those who accused you of being on the wrong side are those with soiled hands. They’re only projecting themselves on you to feel good.”