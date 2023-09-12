List Of Labour Party House Of Reps Sacked In Abia

Following the expiration of the mandatory 180-day timeline for the conclusion of post-election court cases, the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Abia has sacked four House of Representatives members, declaring the opposition winner.

Below are the Labour Party House of Representatives members whose elections were recently nullified by the Tribunal in Abia.

(1) Hon. Amobi Ogah, representing Umunneochi/Isiukwuato Federal Constituency, was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), but the Tribunal removed him and declared Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner.

(2) Hon. Ibe Okwara, representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency, was declared the winner of the February 25 election, but the Tribunal sacked him and declared the APC Candidate, Daniel Okeke, as the winner.

(3) Hon. Emeka Nnamani, Representing Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency, was declared the winner on the platform of the Labour Party by INEC, but the Tribunal disqualified him for academic credentials falsification and declared the APGA Candidate, Alex Mascot, as the winner.

(4) Hon. Munachim Alozie, representing Osisioma/Obingwa/Ugwunagbo Federal Constituency, was declared the election winner. However, the Tribunal nullified his election while ruling on the petition brought by the candidate of YPP, Hon. Ibe Nwoko.

The Tribunal also upheld two Labour Party House of Representatives elections, that of Ikwuano Umuahia and Isiala Ngwa North and South Federal Constituency.