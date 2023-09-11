What FG Plans To Do With $163 Million AfDB Loan – Shettima Reveals

Vice President, Kashim Shettima has confirmed a $163 million loan from the African Development Bank (AfDB) to support wheat production in the coming weeks.

Shettima said that the Federal Government would roll out the scheme soon.

He stated that promises made by President Bola Tinubu to Nigerians would be fulfilled.

Shettima confirmed the loan in Argun­gu, Kebbi State on Sunday, where he went on a condo­lence visit to the family of late Sheikh Abubakar Giro.

Shettima said, “This is a great loss to the state, nation and West Africa.

“I am here on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, who called me from India and directed that I should come to Argungu to com­miserate with the family of the respected Sheikh, government and people of Kebbi State and the north in general.

“late Sheikh Abu­bakar Giro was a respect­ed scholar. He worked for God, he didn’t bother about things of the world he lived a humble life.

“May God forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternity.”

Speaking at the palace of HRH the Emir of Argun­gu, Alhaji Sumaila Moham­med, Shettima re-affirmed the determination of the Tinubu administration to fulfill its promises, particularly in the agricultural sector, adding that food security would receive se­rious attention from gov­ernment

Commenting on the food security policy of the govern­ment, he said, “We need 10,000 hectares of land in Kebbi State. But the scheme would be well exe­cuted in Jigawa State with a cultivation of 50,000 hect­ares of land to boost wheat production.”