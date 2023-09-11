Video: “If You Can’t Arrange Ordinary Microphone To Work, How Will The FCT Work?” – Wike Blasts Abuja Officials

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has lashed out at some government officials in charge of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) for a lapse that occurred during a public event.

Naija News understands there was an issue on Monday with the public address system at a ceremony organized by the FCDA for the flag-off of the rehabilitation of existing roads in which Wike was in attendance.

Following the development, the Minister publicly lambasted the FCDA officials, stating that such should never happen again.

He added that if the officials are not capable of doing their jobs, they should simply resign.

After the protocols and greetings, the former Rivers State Governor said: “First of all let me express my displeasure to FCDA. It is unfortunate and that is why FCT is where it is if ordinary microphone… You can not arrange ordinary microphone to work, how will FCT work? It can’t work.”

“It is a shame at this level.

“Allow me warn all those who are concerned, this will be the last time I will appear in a public function and I get this embarrassment. This should be the last time, it wouldn’t happen again, it would never happen again.

“If you don’t want to work, you leave. So I just want to say that.”

See the video.