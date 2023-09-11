Tinubu Was My Classmate In Chicago University – Ogunsanya

A public affairs analyst, Durojaiye Ogunsanya has reacted to allegations that President Bola Tinubu did not attend Chicago State University.

In the past few months, questions have been raised around the credentials of President Tinubu, with the opposition party looking for loopholes to get him out of office.

Some have wondered why the former Governor of Lagos State can not point to anyone as his classmate while in the institution.

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar recently approached a court seeking access to the credentials of President Tinubu at Chicago University.

Ogunsanya during an interview with TVC News, however, affirmed that Tinubu attended Chicago State University and they were classmates in the school.

He also said they graduated from the school in the same year 1979 and he was a good student.

According to Ogunsanya, “We met in the school, Chigaco State University and we were in the same department, College of Accounting Business and Administrative with a major in Accounting and we were in the same class together and we graduated.

“He did attend the University and he graduated in 1979 in the same year as I did. I am here to testify that he did attend University and he was a good student.”