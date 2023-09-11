Onanuga Reacts As Court Of Appeal Uploads Tribunal Judgment

The former Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Bayo Onanuga, has reacted to the upload of the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) on the 2023 election on its website.

Naija News earlier reported that the appellate court announced the upload of the Certified True Copy (CTC) judgment on its official X, formerly known as Twitter, handle on Sunday.

The appellate court said it decided to upload the 794-page judgement, having considered and dismissed the three petitions against the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election.

Reacting to the development in a post via his verified X handle on Monday, Onanuga said the uploaded judgement bears no watermark, imprint, or imprimatur of anyone.

He expressed hope the court’s traducers would end all the cacophony and insinuations over the document and allow the justices to enjoy their peace.

Onanuga said: “Court of Appeal uploads PEPC judgment on its website. It bears no watermark, no imprint, no imprimatur of anyone. Hoping the court’s traducers will end all the cacophony and insinuations over the document and allow the justices enjoy their peace.”

Naija News recalls there had been insinuations that the tribunal ruling was compromised in favour of President Bola Tinubu due to the Tinubu Presidential Legal Team watermarks found on the copies in circulation on social media.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) questioned the tribunal over why the Certified True Copies (CTC) of its judgment bore the header of the Tinubu Legal Team.

However, the coordinator of the Tinubu Presidential Legal Team, Babatunde Ogala (SAN), in a statement on Saturday, debunked the allegations.