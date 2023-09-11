Court Of Appeal Uploads Presidential Tribunal Judgment On Website

The Court of Appeal has uploaded the 794-page judgment given by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) on the 2023 election on its website.

Naija News reports that the appellate court announced the upload of the Certified True Copy (CTC) judgment on its official X, formerly known as Twitter, handle on Sunday.

Naija News recalls there had been insinuations that the tribunal ruling was compromised in favour of President Bola Tinubu due to the Tinubu Presidential Legal Team watermarks found on the copies in circulation on social media.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) questioned the tribunal over why the Certified True Copies (CTC) of its judgment bore the header of the Tinubu Legal Team.

However, the coordinator of the Tinubu Presidential Legal Team, Babatunde Ogala (SAN), in a statement on Saturday, debunked such insinuations.

But according to the court of appeal, the judgement uploaded on its website bears no watermark, no imprint, and no imprimatur of anyone.

“CERTIFIED TRUE COPY OF THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION PETITION COURT 2023 JUDGEMENT. Having considered and decided that the three Petitions Nos. CA/PEPC/03/2023; CA/PEPC/04/2023 and CA/PEPC/05/2023 are… Follow the link below for the CTC of the Judgment”, the court wrote.

Here is the link to the 794-page PEPC judgment uploaded by the court: https://www.courtofappeal.gov.ng/judgment.