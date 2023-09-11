Novak Djokovic Wins His 24th Grand Slam Title

Serbian tennis icon, Novak Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets on Sunday, September 10, to win his fourth US Open and a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title.

The 36-year-old Djokovic defeated the 27-year-old Russian tennis star 6-3, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 to win the grand slam, equaling Margaret Court’s previous record for most Grand Slam triumphs and becoming the oldest men’s champion in Open era.

The Serbian made history at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City by becoming the first male tennis player to win three Grand Slam competitions in a single season which marked his fourth time of doing so in his career.

This victory added to his previous victories at the Australian and French Opens this year. His only loss this year was a five-set loss against Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final in July.

After winning his 24th grand slam title, Novak Djokovic said, “I don’t know where to start. It means the world to me.

“It’s hard to describe. I’m really living my childhood dream to compete at the highest level in this sport.

“I never imagined I would be standing talking about 24 Grand Slams but the last couple of years I’ve felt I have a chance and I have a shot at history and why not grab it.”

While Djokovic’s coach, Goran Ivanisevic said, “You know, some people who are born, he’s a genius. He’s one of a kind. Not too many people in this world like him in sport-wise.

“This is one of the biggest achievements in the sport’s history.”