Military Intervention In Niger Doesn’t Mean War – Foreign Affairs Minister

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has said the proposed military intervention in Niger Republic to restore democratic rule does not mean war.

Tuggar stated this on Sunday in an interview with Firstpost on the sidelines of the G20 Summit held over the weekend in New Delhi, India.

Recall that the democratically elected President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, was removed from power in July by a military coup led by General Abdourahmane Tchiani.

Following the development, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) proposed a military intervention in Niger should diplomatic negotiations fail.

But the coup leaders in Niger have threatened to kill Bazoum should there be a military intervention by the ECOWAS body.

Speaking on the issue, Tuggar said deliberations were still ongoing to restore democratic rule in Niger, stressing that military intervention is not the first option.

The minister expressed hope that the situation in the West African country can be resolved amicably.

He said: “Absolutely, it is still on the table. You know, it’s not the only option. It’s not the first option, but it is there. It is there to reinforce the need to hand over the reins of leadership to the democratically elected leader of Niger.

“It has not stopped diplomatic efforts that are ongoing. You know, there are so many channels that are being used, and we are hopeful that they will succeed and we won’t have to revert to a military option, and the military option doesn’t mean war with Niger.

“We hope that the situation can be resolved amicably.”