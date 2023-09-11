Mikel Obi Comments On Chelsea’s Struggles

Former Chelsea and Super Eagles midfielder, Mikel Obi, has commented on the plight of the Premier League team, saying the team will bounce back with time.

Chelsea have failed to live up to expectations even though the club’s owners, Todd Boehly and his consortium, have spent over one billion pounds in recruiting new players in the last three windows.

Last season, the club managed to finish in the 12th spot on the Premier League table and missed qualifying for continental football despite the high amount of investments in the club’s squad.

So far in the 2023-2024 season, Chelsea have recorded 1 win, one draw, and two defeats in four games which have left them on the 12th spot.

But Mikel Obi who returned to Stamford Bridge on Saturday to help Chelsea heroes defeat Bayern Munich legends 4-0 in a novelty match for the first time since leaving the club in 2017, believes the team will be fine.

The 36-year-old Nigeria international who won two Premier League titles with Chelsea (in 2009–2010 and 2014–2015 seasons), urged the club’s fans and management to give the current coach Mauricio Pochettino and his boys time to gel together.

“They will be fine. I think the club is obviously going through a massive transition so we need to give them time. A lot of good and fantastic young players, we need to give them time to make sure they get the time to work and gel together as a team. Once we can do that, I think we would be back unbeaten again,” the one-time Europa League and UEFA Champions League winner told talkSPORT.

Mikel Obi who joined Chelsea in 2006, played 372 times in all competitions for the West London club, scoring 6 goals and providing 13 assists. He won a total of 11 titles including the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League with the Premier League giants before he left the club in 2017. Obi retired from professional football on September 27, 2022.