ECOWAS Invasion: Niger Military Deploys Forces At Beninese Border (Video)

Niger military has started deploying military along its border with neighbouring country, Benin amidst imminent military intervention by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The development was disclosed by a counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama.

Makama on Monday shared a video on X that showed Niger’s military deploying at the Beninese border in preparation for the military intervention by the ECOWAS.

He wrote, “Niger deploys Military to the Niger- Beninese Border amidst eminent Military intervention plans of ECOWAS.”

Naija News had earlier reported that ECOWAS had threatened a possible military action against the junta that seized power in Niger and suspended the constitution.

Military leaders in the country had seized power from the democratically elected President, Mohamed Bazoum.

Bazoum has been under home arrest following the power takeover in the country, while world leaders keep calling for his release.

ECOWAS which has employed various diplomatic moves to resolve the crisis in Niger, last month ordered its standby force to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.

The order followed the resolution of ECOWAS on the Niger coup after its extraordinary meeting in Abuja.

However, the military team of ECOWAS is yet to invade Niger.

Watch the video below: