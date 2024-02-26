Full List Of 15 ECOWAS Countries

In a significant development for West Africa, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) last week officially lifted economic sanctions on Niger, Mali, and Burkina-Faso.

This decision came to light after extensive discussions at an extraordinary summit hosted at the State House in Abuja on Saturday focused on the region’s political, peace, and security situation.

The announcement was made by the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray, who detailed the Authority’s resolutions to suspend several restrictive measures.

These include the reopening of land and air borders with Niger, the lifting of a no-fly zone over the country for commercial flights, and the cessation of the freezing of all financial transactions between ECOWAS states and Niger.

Additionally, all of Niger’s assets at the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) will be unfrozen.

This move comes after the three countries, currently under military rule, declared their exit from ECOWAS on January 28, citing a deviation from the bloc’s founding principles and pan-Africanism.

However, the ECOWAS Commission promptly responded, asserting that it had not been formally notified of any withdrawal and emphasized that Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali remain integral members of the Community.

This stance is corroborated by the continued listing of the three countries as members on the ECOWAS website.

Here is the full list of ECOWAS countries.

1. BENIN

2. BURKINA FASO

3. CABO VERDE

4. CÔTE D’IVOIRE

5. THE GAMBIA

6. GHANA

7. GUINEA

8. GUINEA BISSAU

9. LIBERIA

10. MALI

11. NIGER

12. NIGERIA

13. SENEGAL

14. SIERRA LEONE

15. TOGO