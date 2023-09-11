DSS, CBN Mum Over Reported Arrest Of CBN Deputy Gov, Aisha Ahmad

Amidst reports of the arrest of the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in charge of Financial System Stability, Aisha Ahmad, by the Department of State Services (DSS), both the secret police and the apex bank have kept mum over the issue.

Naija News reports that Ahmad was grilled amidst the probe of the suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

However, even though family members of the CBN deputy governor have confirmed she is safe and not detained by the secret police, neither the DSS nor the CBN has yet to make any official confirmation.

This platform reported on Sunday that a close family member of the deputy governor had confided in Daily Trust that Ahmed is safe and sound.

The family member, who pleaded anonymity, said, “I wish to reassure everyone that Aishah Ahmad is home with her family and not detained by the DSS. She is safe and sound.

“In these times, it is essential to maintain clarity and rely on verified information only. Mrs Ahmad’s cooperation with the authorities is a demonstration of her commitment to transparency and due process. It is crucial that the public exercise discretion when evaluating news reports and avoid engaging with unfounded rumours or misinformation.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) plays a vital role in the nation’s economic stability, and it is imperative that the investigative process is allowed to run its course.”

When contacted by Channels Televisions, the DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, said he cannot confirm or deny that Ahmad is in their custody or has been invited for questioning.

According to him, in the course of any investigation, people can be invited for questioning, and those invitations are carried out within the ambit of the law.

Recall that the suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, has been in DSS custody since June when he was suspended and subsequently arrested.

President Bola Tinubu subsequently appointed a special investigator to look into the books of the bank. The DSS had also invited Kingsley Obiora, also a Deputy Governor under Emefiele for questioning.