Abuja Natives Set To Storm Court, Stop Wike From Parading Self As FCT Minister

Daniel Bwala, a legal practitioner and spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign during the 2023 presidential election, has said that Abuja natives are planning on filing a motion seeking to stop former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike from parading as the minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Bwala said that the natives decided to embark on the suit following the ruling from the Presidential Election Petition Court’s judgment stating that Abuja is like any other state.

The natives will allegedly approach the court for an order mandating the Federal Government to allow them to produce their governor and three senators.

Speaking via his X account, the legal practitioner expressed delight at the development.

He insisted that such a move would enrich the country’s jurisprudence.

According to him, “Following the Presidential Election Petition Court’s judgment which states to the effect that Abuja is just like any other state; I am hearing that the natives of Abuja are approaching the court for an order mandating FGN to let them produce their Governor and 3 Senators amongst other peculiarities of a state.

“I am also hearing that Abuja natives are going to file a motion on notice seeking the order of court restraining Wike from parading himself as a minister of FCT pending the hearing and determination of the suit. That they would also seek for a temporary order directing the chairman of Abuja municipal to administer the FCT as an administrator pending the hearing and determination of the case. Wow this will enrich our jurisprudence ohh. After all when Lagos was Nigeria’s capital, Lagos was also a state.FCT natives have been begging for a mayoral status; who knows God may have answered their prayers by giving them a state status.The constitution would now be required to be amended to be consistent with the judgment of the court.”