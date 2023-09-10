Video: NDLEA Uncovers Illicit Drugs Concealed In Tomato Tins

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) announced on Sunday the interception of illicit drugs concealed in tins of tomato paste.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the development in a social media post sharing photos and a video clip from the discovery.

“Narco-trend update: This is yet another reason why we tell you some human minds are so flagitious as this video shows the moment #ndlea_nigeria officers discovered tins of tomato paste used to conceal illicit drugs.

“Shine your eyes and be careful with what you pick up from people,” Babafemi wrote X (formerly known as Twitter).

See the video clip below:

Barely two weeks ago, the Kaduna State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), said it arrested a total of 84 suspects in July alone.

The Kaduna NDLEA Commander, Ibrahim Braji, noted in a statement made available to newsmen that the command also seized 451.976kg of illicit drugs in the month under review.

He disclosed further that the command secured six convictions of suspects.

The NDLEA commander also said the various drugs seized included Indian Hemp, Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Tramadol and other Psychotropic substances, with the grand total of the seized drugs weighing 451.976kg.

The commander also disclosed that its operatives also recovered 90 rounds of live ammunition, Live bullets of 7.62mm calibres and a new Jojef pump action gun with registration number 23-0174.

“Within the month under review, 18 illicit drug joints have been dismantled across the state which included Kantin Agah, Hayin Dan-mani, Mando, Anguwan Dosa, Mararabar Rido, Tukur-Tukur and Sabon Gari.

“Others are Palladan, Unguwar Doki, Mekera, Rigasa, Dan Daura, Karji, Ghana road, Television, Unguwar Ma’azu, Kudenden and Jushi,” Braji noted, appealing to parents to watch over their children and know the kind of friends they associated with at all times.

He warned illegal drug dealers to look for better livelihood, adding that if they refused, the agency would go after them and ensure they faced the full wrath of the law.