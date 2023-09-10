BBNaija: Doyin, Kim Oprah Evicted From Big Brother House

Controversial Big Brother Naija ‘All-Stars’ Housemate, Doyin, has been evicted from the ongoing reality TV show.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star, known for her blunt communication style in the show, was evicted during the Sunday live show.

Before Doyin’s eviction, one of the fake housemates/guests, Kim Oprah, was also evicted by the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Kim Oprah entered the house three weeks ago alongside Prince, Omashola, and Lucy, adding a lot of drama to the show.

The love triangle between Pere, Cross, and Kim Oprah was one of her major highlights in the house.

However, speaking with Ebuka on stage, Kim Oprah, when asked about her choice between Pere and Cross, replied ‘…My eyes are on Cross’.

Skitmaker Ashmusy Reveals Why She Is Still Single

In other news, Nigerian skitmaker and brand influencer, Amarachi Amusi, popularly known as Ashmusy, has revealed why she is still single.

Naija News reports that Amhmusy, while featuring as a guest in the latest episode of the ‘Tell Your Story’ podcast hosted by her colleague, Aloma Isaac Junior, better known as Zicsaloma, said she earns more than most of the men approaching her for a relationship.

The skitmaker said she is looking forward to dating someone more significant than her financially because her current earnings make her feel she is at the top of those she is meeting.

Ashmusy added that the issue of women earning more than men is one of the reasons many celebrity marriages and relationships don’t last.