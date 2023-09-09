What Tinubu Told Indian Prime Minister At G20 Summit

President Bola Tinubu has told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he is committed to advancing Nigeria’s renewed foreign policy objectives which include Democracy, Development, Demography, and Diaspora.

Naija News earlier reported that Modi had welcomed Tinubu to the G20 Summit currently being held at the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition and Convention Centre in New Dehli, India.

In a post via his official X 9formrly Twitter) handle on Saturday morning, President Tinubu expressed his deep appreciation to the Indian PM for hosting the G20 summit and for the invitation.

Tinubu said as the leader of the most populous black nation on earth, he looks forward to meeting fellow world leaders and forging strong alliances to secure a brighter future for Nigeria and, indeed, the entire African continent.

He wrote: “Deep appreciation to Prime Minister @narendramodi for hosting the G20 summit in India and for the invitation.

“As the President of the most populous black nation on earth, I look forward to meeting fellow world leaders and forging strong alliances to secure a brighter future for our great nation, Nigeria – and indeed, the entire African continent.

“I am committed to advancing our renewed 4D foreign policy objectives: Democracy, Development, Demography, and Diaspora.”